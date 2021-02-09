Hayden James to headline Untitled Group’s second Day Party this year

Aussie producer Hayden James has been announced as the latest act to headline an Untitled Group Day Party gig.

James’ show will be the second in-person Day Party following the return of large public gatherings. Rounding out the event’s lineup will be Motez, Adult Art Club, Spacey Space, Tiff Cornish and Some Sheila.

When gatherings were not possible last year, Untitled held virtual day party performances from the likes of James, Dom Dolla, Lastlings and Willaris. K. Previous in-person Untitled Day Parties have showcased performances from Claptone, Solomun, MK and Patrick Topping.

Similar to last month’s event, the gig will be held at the 6,000 square metre Timber Yard venue in Port Melbourne on Saturday February 27. Tickets go on sale midday AEDT this Friday (February 12), with pre-sale tickets on sale the evening prior (February 11).

James released his debut studio album, ‘Between Us’, in 2019 through Future Classic. The record included the platinum-certified singles ‘Numb’ featuring Graace and ‘Just Friends’, a collaboration with Boy Matthews. He released two singles in 2020, ‘Right Time’ featuring Icona Pop and ‘Waves of Gold’ with Azteck and Paije.

In addition to the Unititled Day Party, James has been announced for the lineups of This That festival and Snow Machine in New Zealand.

James recently joined Vera Blue in featuring on a live performance of Running Touch’s latest single, ‘Juno’.