Hayley Kiyoko returns with vibrant new single ‘Greenlight’

Hayley Kiyoko has returned with her first new music of 2023 – listen to vibrant new single ‘Greenlight’ below.

The single follows the singer’s recent second album ‘Panorama’, which landed last year.

Discussing the new track in a statement, Kiyoko said: “I’ve spent a lot of time and energy trying to prove my worth to people but have realised that if a situation in life is stopping you from moving forward or making you feel trapped, it’s okay to pivot in a new direction.”

She added: “Once I embraced that mindset, so many new doors opened. ‘Greenlight’ is about making an active decision to put your energy into the things that are working.

“Of course, there will be roadblocks along the way, but we become our best selves when we surround ourselves with people who challenge us in a healthy way, encourage us to keep digging deeper and support our overall journey.”

Kiyoko is currently finishing up a huge ‘Panorama’ world tour, which has taken her to 33 cities in the UK, Europe and North America across the bulk of April and May (and the first couple days of June).

MAY 2023

30 – New York City, Irving Plaza

JUNE 2023

1 – Boston, House Of Blues

2 – Silver Spring, The Fillmore

Earlier this month, Kiyoko claimed she was threatened with legal action before her performance with drag queens at her concert in Nashville, Tennessee.

The singer took to Instagram to share a video in which she explained that she was told since her shows are all ages if she were to bring out drag queens, she could face legal action. This is due to Tennessee’s new anti-drag restrictions.

“They warned us to not bring any drag performers on stage,” Kiyoko shared in the caption of the video. “I never want to put anyone in a position to be at risk or in danger in any way. But also where is the line of being silenced? How do we navigate these absurd threats and laws against our community? I find pride in making sure my concerts are safe places for ALL.”