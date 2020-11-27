Hayley Mary announces Melbourne launch show for ‘The Chain’

Hayley Mary has announced she’ll be heading to Melbourne for two launch shows, celebrating her latest single ‘The Chain’.

The Jezebels‘ frontwoman shared the news on her social media this morning (November 27), saying “I’ve not been this excited in a while people”.

“I’m returning to Melbourne with a bloody sick band to launch ‘The Chain’ live,” she captioned the post, adding that she has “more exciting news for Victorian’s coming soon”.

Melbourne fans will be able to catch the musician at The Thornbury Theatre on Friday December 11, at either her early or late show. Tickets for both are available here.

Mary released her latest single ‘The Chain’ on November 5. She celebrated the single’s arrival with a run of shows throughout New South Wales as part of the NSW Government’s Great Southern Nights initiative, which brought over 100 gigs to the state across November.

‘The Chain’ was her first new music since releasing her debut solo EP ‘The Piss, The Perfume’ back in January.

Speaking to NME about the solo project, Mary said “I want to create feel-good music for me and what feels good to me is pretty classic, upbeat feel-good stuff”.

Mary’s show comes as positive news for the recovery of Victoria’s live music scene, after months of stage four lockdown. Hospitality and live music venues were allowed to reopen in late October, with restrictions on patron numbers in place.

These were increased earlier this week after three consecutive weeks of 0 COVID cases. The new restrictions permit 50 patrons indoors for venues with less than 200 square metres of floorspace, and 150 patrons indoors for larger venues.