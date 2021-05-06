Hayley Mary announces second EP ‘The Drip’

Hayley Mary has today revealed details of her forthcoming second EP, ‘The Drip’, along with the release of new track ‘Young & Stupid’.

‘The Drip’, due out on Friday June 18, marks Mary’s second solo EP following ‘The Piss, The Perfume’ which dropped early last year.

As for ‘Young & Stupid’, it’s the third track we’ve heard from ‘The Drip’ so far, following ‘The Chain’ and ‘Would You Throw A Diamond?’

Watch the ‘Young & Stupid’ music video, directed by Michael Ridley, below.

In a press statement, Mary revealed that ‘Young & Stupid’ was inspired by a trip to the family home of her partner, Johnny Took of DMA’S, where she heard a landline phone ring.

“I hadn’t realised they even had a landline. It was like a ghost calling through the hallway with that old school ring,” she said.

“‘Who the hell even calls you on that?’ I asked. ‘Only Nana,’ my partner replied. As it was in the middle of the worst part of COVID-19, there was a certain vibe around; of everything that had been taken for granted; of the preciousness of life and the fragility of the old, mixed with a pronounced concern with where technology was going to take us.

“We reflected on the probability that when the last landlines in the world stopped ringing it would only be because a certain generation was gone.”

Next weekend, Mary will take part in Sydney’s 24-Hour Party, taking place across a string of different venues in the city alongside Banoffee, KLP, Stevan and more.

Earlier this year, Mary made her solo debut on triple j’s ‘Like A Version’ segment, delivering a cover of Lana Del Rey‘s ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’.