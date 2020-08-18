Hayley Mary announces solo acoustic dates in September

The Jezabels frontwoman Haley Mary has announced two solo acoustic shows in September.

The pair of shows will take place at Cronulla’s Brass Monkey on September 17, and Sydney’s Lansdowne Hotel on September 18. Both performances will be supported by acoustic sets from Salarymen. Tickets can currently be purchased from Mary’s website.

Mary is also slated for more shows in October supporting Holy Holy, and an appearance at Tallarook’s Boogie Festival. Find the full list of tour dates below.

Mary released her debut EP, ‘The Piss, The Perfume’, in January this year. She is currently in the studio working on her debut full-length with her partner, Johnny Took of DMA’S.

In an interview with NME in May, Mary described her album as “embryonic” in terms of its creation state.

“Even when you put out an album in normal times, you don’t have to launch it live straight away,” she said.

“Maybe we’ll just plan it with coronavirus in mind and hopefully, it’ll hit when festivals and all that stuff is up and running again.”

Hayley Mary’s upcoming tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Thursday 17 – Cronulla, Brass Monkey

Friday 18 – Sydney, Lansdowne Hotel

OCTOBER

Friday 9 – Frankston, Pier Hotel*

Saturday 10 – Torquay, Torquay Hotel*

Thursday 29 – Birtinya, Nightquarter Live*

Friday 30 – Kingscliff, Kingscliff Beach Hotel*

Saturday 31 – Tallarook, Boogie Festival



*supporting Holy Holy