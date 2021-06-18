Hayley Mary announces ‘The Drip’ EP launch shows

Hayley Mary has announced a pair of headlining tour dates to launch her second solo EP, ‘The Drip’.

The former Jezabels frontwoman will hit the stage in Melbourne on Friday July 30, playing the intimate 260-capacity Workers Club. She’ll play to Sydney fans two weeks later on Friday August 13, taking to the Paddo RSL as part of the festivities for inaugural Rissole Rampage program.

Tickets for both shows are on sale now from Mary’s website.

In addition to the mini-tour announcement, Mary shared the fifth and final single from ‘The Drip’, titled ‘Sullen Kink’. Have a listen to the track below:

‘The Drip’ lands on streaming services today (June 18) through I Oh You, and was supported by previous singles ‘The Chain’ (which received a stunning performance on The Sound, followed by a stripped-back ‘nude version’), ‘Would You Throw A Diamond?’, ‘Young & Stupid’ and ‘The Drip’.

NME gave the record a shoutout in its list of key releases for this month, with writer Alex Gallagher saying: “On her second EP, the Jezabels frontwoman fully steps into her charismatic solo persona.”

Aside from her two EP launches, the Byron Bay native has a slew of upcoming performances on the cards. She’s set to open for Tyne-James Organ in Brisbane tonight, before hitting up the inaugural Byron Music Festival tomorrow (June 19).

She’s also due to play at Sydney venue Waywards on Saturday July 3, as part of a 24-hour party held by the Solotel Group. Entry to the gig is free – as is entry to her solo set at the Sweetfest event in Geelong, VIC on Sunday August 29.

Come December, Hayley will appear at Port Macquarie’s annual Festival Of The Sun.