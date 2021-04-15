Hayley Mary, Banoffee and more to play ’24-hour party’ in Sydney

Hayley Mary, Banoffee and a slew of other Australian artists have been tipped to play a free ’24-hour party’ in Sydney set to take place in May.
The party will take place between 8am Saturday 15 and 8am Sunday 16 May, and happen across 11 different venues throughout the city.
Aside from Mary and Banoffee, other acts featured on the bill include KLP, Dena Amy, Claire Morgan, Mickey Kojak, Stevan, The Goods, I Know Leopard, Tim Ayre and more.
The venues hosting different legs of the event stretch all across the Greater Sydney region, from Newtown’s The Marly to Albion Parramatta to the Kings Cross Hotel.
The event is being put on by the Solotel Group, and has been planned in collaboration with Michael Rodrigues, NSW’s newly-appointed 24-Hour Economy Commissioner, as well as the City of Sydney.
“Since dancefloors reopened last month, there’s been an electric energy across our venues – people want to party,” Solotel Group CEO Elliot Solomon said in a press statement.
“Similarly, the excitement among the music and entertainment industry to get back out doing what they do best is palpable.”
“As a group, we’re enormous supporters of reviving Sydney’s nightlife economy and that’s why it’s important to us that the 24 Hour Party involves and supports so much of the industry we love,” he continued.
While exact set times are yet to be revealed, those interested in attending the free event can look at the full list of venues via the event’s official website.
Sydney’s 24-Hour Party full lineup is:
Banoffee
Ben Fester
Claire Morgan
Dena Amy
Hayley Mary
I Know Leopard
Jennifer Loveless
Kesmar
KLP
Lara Andallo
Mickey Kojak [DJ Set]
The Regime
Stevan
Tim Ayre [Live Set]
Ayebatonye
Bobby Vibe Positive
Boom Child
Charlie Brown
Chase Zera [Live]
Dead Witch
Deepa
Dusty Fingers
Freda
Fresh
Grinding Eyes
The Goods [DJ Set]
Honey Point
Kyoshi
Latifa Tee
Levins
Luke Alessi
Megafauna
The Melodrones
Motorik Vibe Council
Mowgli May
Ms Thandi
Nes
The Nights [DJ Set]
Sevader
Sumner
Shantan Wantan Ichiban
Sveta
Teriyakimami
U-go-b
X-club
Adam Lewis
Bennychiefs
Betty Grumble
Billy Sierra
Caitlin Medcalf
Canned Fruit
Carolina Gasolina X Stelly G
Casey
Cousin
The Essential Stix
Eureka
DJ Feline
Gee
Glo
IV Drip
Kamaliza
Klevaone & Reigan [Live]
The Liquor Sisters
DJ Macaroni
Mija Healey
Nick Nova
Niku
Peter Gunz
Rikefe Ohwosi
Sarah Tonkin
Sara Roberts
Shag
Sypress
Tangela
Tass
Yvngcweed