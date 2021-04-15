Hayley Mary, Banoffee and more to play ’24-hour party’ in Sydney

Hayley Mary, Banoffee and a slew of other Australian artists have been tipped to play a free ’24-hour party’ in Sydney set to take place in May.

The party will take place between 8am Saturday 15 and 8am Sunday 16 May, and happen across 11 different venues throughout the city.

Aside from Mary and Banoffee, other acts featured on the bill include KLP, Dena Amy, Claire Morgan, Mickey Kojak, Stevan, The Goods, I Know Leopard, Tim Ayre and more.

The venues hosting different legs of the event stretch all across the Greater Sydney region, from Newtown’s The Marly to Albion Parramatta to the Kings Cross Hotel.

The event is being put on by the Solotel Group, and has been planned in collaboration with Michael Rodrigues, NSW’s newly-appointed 24-Hour Economy Commissioner, as well as the City of Sydney.

“Since dancefloors reopened last month, there’s been an electric energy across our venues – people want to party,” Solotel Group CEO Elliot Solomon said in a press statement.

“Similarly, the excitement among the music and entertainment industry to get back out doing what they do best is palpable.”

“As a group, we’re enormous supporters of reviving Sydney’s nightlife economy and that’s why it’s important to us that the 24 Hour Party involves and supports so much of the industry we love,” he continued.

While exact set times are yet to be revealed, those interested in attending the free event can look at the full list of venues via the event’s official website.

Sydney’s 24-Hour Party full lineup is:

Banoffee

Ben Fester

Claire Morgan

Dena Amy

Hayley Mary

I Know Leopard

Jennifer Loveless

Kesmar

KLP

Lara Andallo

Mickey Kojak [DJ Set]

The Regime

Stevan

Tim Ayre [Live Set]

Ayebatonye

Bobby Vibe Positive

Boom Child

Charlie Brown

Chase Zera [Live]

Dead Witch

Deepa

Dusty Fingers

Freda

Fresh

Grinding Eyes

The Goods [DJ Set]

Honey Point

Kyoshi

Latifa Tee

Levins

Luke Alessi

Megafauna

The Melodrones

Motorik Vibe Council

Mowgli May

Ms Thandi

Nes

The Nights [DJ Set]

Sevader

Sumner

Shantan Wantan Ichiban

Sveta

Teriyakimami

U-go-b

X-club

Adam Lewis

Bennychiefs

Betty Grumble

Billy Sierra

Caitlin Medcalf

Canned Fruit

Carolina Gasolina X Stelly G

Casey

Cousin

The Essential Stix

Eureka

DJ Feline

Gee

Glo

IV Drip

Kamaliza

Klevaone & Reigan [Live]

The Liquor Sisters

DJ Macaroni

Mija Healey

Nick Nova

Niku

Peter Gunz

Rikefe Ohwosi

Sarah Tonkin

Sara Roberts

Shag

Sypress

Tangela

Tass

Yvngcweed