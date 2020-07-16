Hayley Mary shares cover of The Libertines’ ‘Can’t Stand Me Now’

Hayley Mary has shared a cover of The Libertines‘ 2004 track, ‘Can’t Stand Me Now’.

The cover comes with a music video, shot and directed by DMA’S guitarist Johnny Took.

Watch the video below:

In a statement, Mary said she covered the track after asking her fans online for suggestions.

“The original is beautiful punk poetry, and a fave of mine,” she said.

“I had a giggle at how the words ‘can’t stand me now’ take on a certain gravitas when you’re actually legally locked in with someone.

So here’s my isolation cover, sorry it took so long.”

Mary released her debut solo EP, ‘The Piss, The Perfume,’ at the beginning of this year. She has since started work on her debut album, with Took serving as producer and co-writer.

Speaking to NME Australia back in May, Mary said the forthcoming debut LP will have a strong classic-rock style to it, similar to her EP.

“I don’t necessarily want to push boundaries,” she said.

“I want to create feel-good music for me, and what feels good to me is pretty classic, upbeat feel-good stuff.”