Hayley Mary has begun work on her debut album

DMA’s guitarist Johnny Took has taken to Twitter to reveal that work has begun on his romantic partner The Jezabels’ frontwoman Hayley Mary’s debut solo album.

“Off to make a Fkn debut record with the one and only @hayleymarymusic,” Took tweeted on Sunday night (April 19).

Off to make a Fkn debut record with the one and only @hayleymarymusic 💥❤️💥❤️💥🙏 — Johnny Took (@JohnnyTook1) April 19, 2020

Advertisement

This is not the first time Took and Mary have collaborated musically. Her debut solo EP ‘The Piss, The Perfume’, which dropped in January, was co-written by the two.

Mary told triple j that she wanted the EP to sound like “a memory of your parents dancing in the kitchen, but your parents are Cyndi Lauper and Roy Orbison”. Mary dropped the video for latest single ‘Brat’ earlier this month.

Took has been keeping himself busy with several projects running at once. While DMA’s are set to release their new album ‘GLOW’ this July after it was pushed back due to the coronavirus outbreak, Took’s side project with his brother, Big Time, have just released the video for their debut single ‘It’s Time’.

He also took to Twitter to say that he won’t be leaving DMA’s any time soon.

“DMA’s are just getting started,” he said.

Advertisement

“Matty and I have been playing music together since we were kids and we just wanna give some of that love to ya.”

For people asking if DMA’S are ramping it down because me and Matty are releasing music under BIG TIME chill hard – DMA’S are just getting started. Matty and I have been playing music together since we were kids and we just wanna give some of that love to ya. Peace. 💕🌪💥 — Johnny Took (@JohnnyTook1) April 2, 2020