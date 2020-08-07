Hayley Mary, Husky lead this weekend’s Isol-Aid lineup

Livestream festival Isol-Aid returns for its 21st consecutive iteration this weekend, with a lineup that includes The Jezabels’ Hayley Mary and Melbourne quartet Husky.

The lineup was partially curated by Husky, who selected Charm of Finches and Quivers to appear. The band will be performing along with answering questions about new album ‘Stardust Blues’, which is out today.

NME recently included the album on its recommended album list for August, saying: “Recorded live to tape, Husky Gawenda and co’s latest is a warm, winding album full of lush arrangements that capture the band at their most eclectic – and interesting.”

Elsewhere on the lineup are the likes of Sarah Grant, Latchy, Desmond Mace, House of Wood and more.

This weekend’s edition of Isol-Aid kicks off at 2:15pm AEST this Saturday (August 8) on each artist’s respective Instagram account.

As usual, the festival’s 21st event features an original artwork from artist Sebi White. This week, it’s a celebratory cake theme.

Last week, Isol-Aid received a “game-changing” $200,000 grant from the Victorian government’s latest round of support for the music and arts industries. Per The Music Network, the online festival can now cover artist performance fees, employ six behind-the-scenes staff and continue for many more months.

The festival has been running every weekend since its inaugural event back in March following the implementation of coronavirus-related lockdowns.

Last month, Isol-Aid co-founder Emily Ulman discussed the recurring virtual event with NME. In particular, Ulman discussed the issue of accessibility in live music, looking ahead to when restrictions ease in the future.

“There are people with physiological and psychological barriers preventing them from accessing live shows; perhaps they experience anxiety in crowds, or they physically can’t get to shows, or they’re pregnant, or can’t afford babysitters,” Ulman explained. “I don’t think virtual shows will ever ever ever replace being at festivals or being at live gigs, and I wouldn’t expect them to. But I absolutely think there’s room for both.”