Hayley Mary makes the most of isolation in new video for ‘Sullen Kink’

Hayley Mary has shared a lively new film clip for her latest single, ‘Sullen Kink’, in which the Jezabels frontwoman makes the most of her isolation by dressing up and throwing her own impromptu dance party.

“‘Sullen Kink’ is about a lot of things, but one is the sad twisting feeling in the stomach when you look back on the past and realise you loved it, but you realised a little too late,” Mary said in a press release.

“A range of reasons make you feel guilty for the nostalgia; you know you should let go and go with the progress, but you find yourself alone again on a Friday night chain-smoking and drinking Champagne for no reason, reminiscing.

“It’s no major global tragedy, just a minor recurring personal one, but that has been all too many Friday nights for me. So I thought I’d invite you into my lounge room for peak at a more cinematic version of it.”

Watch the video for ‘Sullen Kink’, directed by Marcus Coblyn, below:

‘Sullen Kink’ comes as the sixth single from Mary’s sophomore solo EP, ‘The Drip’, following ‘The Chain’ (which received a stunning performance on The Sound, followed by a stripped-back ‘nude version’ of the song), ‘Would You Throw A Diamond?’, ‘Young & Stupid’ and ‘The Drip’.

NME listed the EP – which Mary released last month via I Oh You – as one of the key Aussie releases for June, with writer Alex Gallagher saying: “On her second EP, the Jezabels frontwoman fully steps into her charismatic solo persona.”

Pending the ongoing COVID-spurred lockdowns in Victoria and New South Wales, Mary is set to launch ‘The Drip’ with a pair of intimate headline shows. She’s scheduled to take the stage at Melbourne’s Workers Club on Friday, July 30, before heading to Sydney for a gig at the Paddo RSL on Friday, August 13.

Come November, Mary will open for Sydney pop-rockers Holy Holy on seven dates of their ‘Hello My Beautiful World’ tour.

Mary also has a full slate of festival appearances on the horizon, including Burgerfest in Brisbane, Sweetfest in Geelong, the King Street Carnival in Sydney, the Backyard Festival in Newstead, and Festival Of The Sun in Port Macquarie.