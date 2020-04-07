Hayley Mary releases ‘Brat’ music video

Hayley Mary – The Jezabels frontwoman – has premiered a new video for ‘Brat’ from her debut solo EP, ‘The Piss and The Perfume’.

The black and white clip, directed by Bryce Padovan, features Mary receiving what appears to be a real tattoo of the word ‘Brat’ on her upper arm. A tattooist, Matty Darienzo, is credited. Watch it below:

Mary released her solo debut EP in January, after nearly fifteen years touring with The Jezabels. ‘The Piss and The Perfume’ was co-written with her romantic partner Johnny Took of DMA’s.

In an interview with triple j, Mary said she wanted the EP to sound like “a memory of your parents dancing in the kitchen, but your parents are Cyndi Lauper and Roy Orbison”.

The singer-songwriter’s Scottish heritage also served as a huge inspiration for the record, with most of the material penned while on a sabbatical in Edinburgh with Took.

Mary’s planned May tour of the UK and Ireland was cancelled last month, due to coronavirus travel restrictions. Australian dates supporting Holy Holy have been rescheduled to October of this year. She recently performed a 20 minute set as part of the live-streamed music festival ISOL-AID on Instagram Live.

The Jezabels released their third album ‘Synthia’ back in 2016.