Hayley Mary releases new single ‘The Chain’

Hayley Mary has released a new single, ‘The Chain’. It’s The Jezabels frontwoman’s first release since her debut solo EP, ‘The Piss, The Perfume’.

The track arrives with a luxe accompanying music video, filmed in Sydney’s Elizabeth Bay House and directed by Tyson Perkins.

Watch the clip for ‘The Chain’ below:

Advertisement

Mary wrote ‘The Chain’ back in March, the evening she was scheduled to fly out to tour her EP. However, the pandemic quickly brought those plans to a halt, with her flights and shows abruptly cancelled.

“Not quite ready to start unpacking and let go of the momentum of my little rock’n’roll dream, I picked up the guitar and wrote what felt like, at the time, the saddest song I’d ever written. Sonically and melodically, however, it’s one of my most uplifting,” she said in a statement.

“It was a feeling I’d had before akin to depression that there is some kind of invisible magic chain holding me to the earth and keeping me from moving forward or climbing higher, which if I pull too hard on or try to escape from, seems to have devastating consequences behind or beneath me.

“But this time it was an odd sort of happy-sad because for the first time I felt like the chain not only held me down, it connected me to everything and everyone else.”

Advertisement

Last month, Mary announced a handful of New South Wales tour dates for November to celebrate her new single’s release.

‘The Chain’ follows on from Mary’s cover of The Libertines’ 2004 track ‘Can’t Stand Me Now’, released in July.

Hayley Mary’s ‘The Chain’ single launch tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

14 – SS&A Club, Albury

18 – Brass Monkey, Cronulla

19 – UOW Unibar, Wollongong

20 – Paddo RSL, Sydney