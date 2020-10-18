Hayley Mary reveals 2020 launch shows for forthcoming single ‘The Chain’

Hayley Mary has revealed a series of launch shows to mark the release of her forthcoming single ‘The Chain’.

The Jezabels frontwoman will be playing five shows across New South Wales to celebrate the new track, which arrives on Thursday November 5.

The shows are the latest in a run of live gigs the singer has been fortunate enough to embark on of late. In July, she accompanied DMA’S for the Sydney leg of their ‘Unplugged & Intimate’ tour, which took place at the Factory Theatre.

More recently, Mary went on her own acoustic run of shows across NSW, playing gigs in Wollongong, Cronulla and Sydney. She was joined by the Salarymen for the mini-tour, during which she was able to perform tracks from her debut solo EP ‘The Piss, The Perfume’, which dropped in January.

Find tickets for ‘The Chain’ single launch shows here.

In an interview with NME earlier this year, Mary talked about branching out to pursue her own solo career and finding her individual sound.

“When you want to do a solo thing that’s kind of pop without going actually mainstream pop, I think classic rock is one of the better genres that doesn’t get in the way of vocals,” she told NME.

Mary’s single launch tour is part of the NSW Government’s Great Southern Nights initiative , which will deliver over 1000 gigs in November.

Hayley Mary’s ‘The Chain’ single launch tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

14 – SS&A Club, Albury

18 – Brass Monkey, Cronulla

19 – UOW Unibar, Wollongong

20 – Paddo RSL, Sydney