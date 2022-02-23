Hayley Mary set to play a pop-up show for the On The Road Again Initiative

Hayley Mary will perform a pop-up show on the streets of Melbourne this week, making her the latest artist to take part in the Victorian government’s ‘On The Road Again’ initiative.

The pop-up performances are part of a $9million scheme – spread across 32 grants – that was first announced by the VIC government last year. Tones And I launched the stint of pop-up shows back in December, when the ‘Dance Monkey’ artist took to Melbourne’s Bourke St. Mall in a return to her busking roots.

Today (February 23), organisers announced Hayley Mary’s contribution to the scheme, with a pop-up performance set to take place tomorrow (Thursday February 24) from midday. It’ll take place on the forecourt of the State Library Victoria, located on at Swanson Street.

Last week, Alice Skye and Kaiit surprised the public with their respective performances, while organisers said in a press release that more artists – including Gordi, Emma Donovan and Uncle Kutcha Edwards, among others – will also perform in various locations throughout the next three weeks.

Though better known as the vocalist for The Jezabels, Mary released her debut solo EP, ‘The Piss, The Perfume’, in 2020.

She then followed up with the release of ‘The Drip’ in May 2021 and a surprise EP, ‘Fall In Love’, last November.