Hayley Williams kicks out fighting fans at Paramore show in NYC

Hayley Williams kicked out a pair of fans from the crowd on the first night of Paramore‘s two-night run at Madison Square Garden.

Last night (May 30) while performing the song ‘Figure 8’ from the band’s sixth album ‘This Is Why’, a pair of fans caused major commotion within the first few rows of the general admission pit while they were pushing and shoving to get to the front barricade.

“What is happening?” asked Williams while the crowd pointed at the two fans causing havoc. “Yes, I will embarrass both of you. Both of you need to find somewhere else to take care of that shit because that’s not happening here tonight, this is our house,” she added as she kicked them out of the show.

She continued: “How are you gonna disrupt one of our favorite songs to play at our show?” The band then waited for the crowd to let them know when everything was sorted to that they could restart the song.

The negative vibes didn’t linger as Williams told the crowd “by the way, what you were doing in that pre-chours when you were screaming it like you’re at a hardcore show? More of that. You sounded good.”

The band have made it a point to make sure to have a good time and to look after one another. They have never been one to speak out over anything whether it be rude fans causing disruption or politics.

This past weekend while playing Adjacent Fest in New Jersey, Williams discussed her political stance telling the audience: “I’ll be happy to tell you, I’m very fucking comfortable talking politics, and if you vote for Ron DeSantis, you’re fucking dead to me. So, is that comfortable enough for anyone?”

In other news, Paramore paid tribute to the late, great Tina Turner by interpolating the chorus of her 1984 hit ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ into one of the band’s own songs.

Paramore are currently touring in support of their recent sixth album, ‘This Is Why’, which arrived in February via Atlantic. In a five-star review, NME’s Sophie Williams wrote of it: “Paramore are reaching to where, finally, their music has wanted to get to for the best part of the past decade. Rather than try to top their peerless anthems, the band have instead uncovered a new warmth on ‘This Is Why’, and the effect is triumphant indeed.”