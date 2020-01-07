Hayley Williams announces first release date for new solo project

Hayley Williams has appeared to announced the first release date for her new solo project Petals For Armor.

The Paramore musician announced late last month to her fans that she’d be releasing solo music in 2020, saying that “with the help of some of my closest friends, I made something I’m going to call my own.”

“It’s a really special project and you’ll get a taste of it in January,” Williams added.

A new website for the project, which appears to be titled Petals For Armor, has gone live overnight, with a chilly, three-second teaser the only media on there at present. You can see the mysterious clip on the official Petals For Armor Instagram account below.

The clip finishes with the date 1.22.2020, suggesting that Williams’ first solo material under Petals For Armor will be released on January 22.

Petals For Armor posters have also been spotted in various cities in the US, such as in New York City, this week.

SO IM IN NYC WALKING AROUND AND I COME ACROSS THIS!!!!!!!!!!!!!! @yelyahwilliams #petalsforarmor pic.twitter.com/noYJ4RYX8U — 𝐣𝐚𝐝𝐚 ♡ (@swiftgillies) January 6, 2020

Three black squares have also been uploaded to Williams’ personal Instagram page since yesterday (January 6), hinting at future social media activity on the Petals For Armor front.

Paramore’s last’s album was 2017’s ‘After Laughter’, which saw original member Zac Farro return on drums after the departure of bassist Jeremy Davis in 2015.