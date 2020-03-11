Watch Hayley Williams record ‘Sudden Desire’ in new studio lyric video

Hayley Williams has shared the official lyric video for her new single ‘Sudden Desire’ – you can watch it below.

The Paramore frontwoman released her debut solo EP ‘Petals For Armor I’ last month, with the project’s second half due to arrive in May. Part 1 was previewed with the songs ‘Simmer‘, ‘Leave It Alone‘ and ‘Cinnamon‘.

Now, Williams has offered up a behind-the-scenes lyric video for her EP’s closing number.

In the ‘Sudden Desire’ visuals, we see the singer working on the single in the studio as its lyrics play out onscreen. Captured in an amateur home video style, the footage concludes with Williams lounging on the sofa with her laptop.

This comes after Williams recently announced her first solo UK and European tour. The “intimate” stint kicks off in May and includes a stop-off at Brighton’s Great Escape Festival as well as a show at Electric Brixton in London.

Tickets go on general sale this coming Friday (March 13).

Meanwhile, Hayley Williams has reaffirmed her stance on the controversial lyrics of ‘Misery Business‘.

“I know it’s one of the band’s biggest songs but it shouldn’t be used to promote anything having to do with female empowerment or solidarity,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

“I’m so proud of Paramore’s career, it’s not about shame. it’s about growth and progression.”