GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

Hayley Williams reveals her top five Paramore songs

The right choices?

By Nick Reilly
Hayley Williams, Paramore
Hayley Williams CREDIT: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Hayley Williams has revealed her top five Paramore songs, after fans called for the singer to reveal her favourites on Twitter.

Williams revealed her choices after a fan noticed she had liked a tweet which asked Paramore fans to reveal their favourites, with her subsequent choices largely taken from the band’s newer efforts.

The top spot was taken by ‘Told You So’, taken from 2017’s ‘After Laughter’, and was followed by three other tracks from that album – ‘Hard Times’, ‘Pool’ and ‘Rose-Colored Boy’. Fifth place went to ‘I Caught Myself’, which the band recorded for the 2008 ‘Twilight’ soundtrack.

Advertisement

She was subsequently asked to reveal her top five tracks that didn’t feature on ‘After Laughter’ – with ‘Future’ (live), ‘Crazy Girls’, ‘Fast In My Car’, ‘Last Hope’ and ‘Ain’t It Fun’, all featured on the band’s 2013 self-titled album, securing the spots.

Williams later added that she chose ‘I Caught Myself’ because “the guys sound dreamy and i get to wail and flail to it”.

In May, Williams released ‘Petals For Armor’, marking the Paramore frontwoman’s first full-length solo release.

Advertisement

In a four-star reviewNME said of the record: “From a less skilled artist, such a disparate-sounding album might morph into a collage of loose touchstones. Hayley Williams, on the other hand, draws clearly from other artists but retains her voice at the centre.”

  • In This Article:
  • Pop
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.