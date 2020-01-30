Hayley Williams shares delicate new single ‘Leave It Alone’ – listen

Hayley Williams is back with ‘Leave It Alone’, another song taken from her forthcoming debut solo album ‘Petals For Armor’.

The single is the second to be released in a fortnight. It follows ‘Simmer’, which NME‘s Will Richards hailed as “a dark, twisted pop curveball”.

On ‘Leave It Alone’ the Paramore singer’s vocals are more intimate, weaving between shuffling beats and nimble basslines. “The truth’s a killer / but I can’t alone,” Williams sings at the chorus.

Earlier this month Williams announced that ‘Petals Of Armor’ will arrive on March 8, saying: “with the help of some of my closest friends, I made something I’m going to call my own.”

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Beats 1 the musician explained that ‘Leave It Alone’ was written during a period of intense family trauma: “I thought, what is the point of loving people? The best case scenario is I fall in love, we have a life together, and then we lose one or the other. The more you love, the more you stand to lose.”

‘Leave It Alone’ comes with a Warren Fu-directed video that builds on the imagery and themes presented in the “Simmer” video and its respective “interlude” clip.

Williams also explained what the ‘Petals For Armor’ project is about in a recent interview with BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mac. “It’s part of a lyric in ‘Simmer’,” she explained of the album title. “A while ago, I went to this cranial-sacral masseuse. Maybe a lot of people might consider that a kind of woo woo witch doctor but I’ll take any help I can get.

“I was laying on her table and I started having these weirdly creepy visions of flowers growing out of me – and not in a beautiful way, it was very painful and very grotesque but I kind of realised in that moment there was a lot that was trying so hard to grow out of me and it was going to hurt to do.”