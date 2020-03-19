Hayley Williams shares love for nature on new Boygenius collaboration ‘Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris’

Hayley Williams has shared the official lyric video for her new single ‘Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris’ – watch it below.

The Paramore frontwoman released her debut solo EP ‘Petals For Armor I’ last month, with the project’s second half due to arrive on May 8. Part 1 was previewed with the songs ‘Simmer‘, ‘Leave It Alone‘ and ‘Cinnamon‘.

Now, Williams has offered up a lyric video for her latest single, which features backing vocals from Boygenius – the project of Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker.

Accompanied by a beautiful set of visuals, the ‘Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris’ lyric video sees various photographs of flowers appear on a backdrop made up of colourful effects.

Watch the video below:

Last week, Hayley Williams has reaffirmed her stance on the controversial lyrics of Paramore‘s breakout hit, ‘Misery Business’.

Back in 2018, Williams announced that the track had been axed from her band’s live shows amid the ongoing debate over whether its message was “anti-feminist”. This was due to one particular line in the second verse: “Once a whore, you’re nothing more, I’m sorry that’ll never change.”

Before playing ‘Misery Business’ one last time, Williams explained: “This is a choice that we’ve made because we feel that we should. We feel like it’s time to move away from it for a little while.”

Meanwhile, Williams has opened up her battle with depression.

“One of my biggest healing moments was realising that a lot of my depression was misplaced anger. I really forced it inward, on myself, and it made me feel shame all the time,” she told The Guardian.

But she said over time she was able to channel her anger and use it as a recognition of self-worth. “It helped me understand things that happened throughout my life that weren’t right.”