Hayley Williams has hinted that Paramore are working on their sixth album, and detailed an Earth Day merchandise collaboration.

The Paramore singer, who released her debut solo records ‘Petals For Armor‘ and ‘Flowers For Vases / descansos‘ in 2020 and 2021 respectively, posted a screengrab yesterday (April 20) of a conversation she was having with drummer Zac Farro. In it, the two discuss “paramore 6”, with the pair seemingly reflecting on ​getting old with the number of albums they’ve chalked up to date.

It comes after Williams said in February that she has no plans to make another solo record but will instead turn her focus back to Paramore.

Today (April 21) Williams also announced on Twitter that Paramore are collaborating with fashion label Collina Strada for “​’RIOT!’-esque” pieces benefitting closethewatergap.org ready for Earth Day tomorrow (April 22).

“Paramore have collaborated with fashion label and social issues/awareness platform Collina Strada to create some exclusive pieces,” she says. ​“They are very RIOT!-esque and both items will benefit orgs for Earth Day.

“Collina Strada partners with theor.org to source upcycled tees from Kantamanto Market in Ghana where unsold/donated clothing is causing an ecological disaster. This one’s hand-dyed and features a vintage Paramore design screenprinted on front.

“And the piece de resistance: the Collina Strada x Paramore circa 2007 reusable water bottle. Collina Strada made these bedazzled bitches famous a few seasons ago or more(?) and you see em all over fashion week. Can’t believe I own a Pmore themed one now.”

In other news, Paramore are set to reissue their 2007 album ‘Riot!’ on silver vinyl this May as part of their label Fueled By Ramen’s 25th anniversary celebrations.

The band’s second studio album, which came out in June 2007, featured such songs as ‘That’s What You Get’, ‘Crushcrushcrush’ and ‘Hallelujah’.

Paramore’s last album was 2017’s ‘After Laughter‘.