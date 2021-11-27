Hayley Williams teases Paramore’s return next year

Hayley Williams has teased the return of Paramore in 2022, five years on from their last album and live shows.

The singer, who released her debut solo album ‘Petals For Armor‘ in 2020 and its follow-up ‘Flowers For Vases / Descansos‘ earlier this year, hinted at her band’s comeback in a newsletter sent yesterday (November 26).

“Before I go, thank y’all so much for the incredible support these last couple years. I know we didn’t get to properly come together to sing and vent and sweat it all out…but I do think that Petals and descansos lived exactly the lives they were meant to. Besides, Paramore can’t be ‘on a break’ forever now can we?” she wrote.

Williams rounded off the newsletter with; “I love y’all. See you sometime next year?”

Paramore last released an album, ‘After Laughter‘, in 2017 and performed some live shows in support of it.

Elsewhere in her reflective letter Williams spoke about her Paramore bandmembers’ support for and contributions towards her solo work.

“In the thick of it all, I wrote. Enough to make up 2 solo albums. The kind of albums I swore I’d never make! Because how dare anyone, most of all me, think for a second that my loyalty to Paramore had dwindled,” she wrote.

“The guys were by my side nearly the entire process. If not actually working on the project with me then cheering me on. I even got to write with a few friends outside of – but very much connected to – Paramore, who taught me so much and gave me so much to be inspired by. Petals would likely not even exist if not for Joey Howard, his bass guitar, and a drum machine!!”

In April Williams hinted that Paramore had started working on their sixth album.

The singer posted a screengrab of a conversation she had with drummer Zac Farro. In it, the two discussed “paramore 6”, with them seemingly reflecting on ​getting old with the number of albums they’ve chalked up to date.

It came after Williams said in February that she has no plans to make another solo record but will instead turn her focus back to Paramore.

In other news, earlier this year Williams announced that she was stepping away from social media because she wants to spend more time “looking up and out, rather than down”.