Hazel English announces debut album with new single, ‘Off My Mind’

Australian-American indie-pop musician Hazel English has released ‘Off My Mind’, the single from ‘Wake UP!’, her debut full-length album out this April.

‘Off My Mind’ follows ‘Shaking’, which she released last November. According to English, the song “is about feeling stuck in a situation but too afraid to make a move.”

“It’s about the limbo state between where you are and where you want to be,” she said in a statement.

‘Off My Mind’ arrived with a video English created with archival footage. “I wanted to juxtapose scenes of mundane and repetitive activity with moments of pure joy and spontaneity to show the value of creating authentic experiences in our own lives,” she explained in its YouTube description. Watch it below:

‘Wake UP!’ follows English’s 2017 double-EP release, ‘Just Give In/Never Going Home’.

The new album was produced by Justin Raisen and Ben H. Allen between their studios in Los Angeles and Atlanta, respectively. It’s due out April 24 via Polyvinyl.

An accompanying press release notes that the album will see English confront issues with capitalism and explore the power struggles and shifting dynamics within relationships.

The Sydney-born and Oakland-based artist said in a statement she hopes ‘Wake UP!’ will “make people become more aware and mindful.”

“Sometimes I feel like we’re just sleepwalking through our lives,” English says.