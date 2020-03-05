Hazel English releases new single ‘Combat’

Australian-born, American-based singer-songwriter Hazel English has released ‘Combat’, the third single from her forthcoming debut album ‘Wake UP!’. Watch the lyric video below.

In a press statement, English said ‘Combat’ is “about the push and pull of two people dealing with conflict in a relationship”.

“[It’s] about how sometimes winning an argument can actually mean losing the real battle — maintaining intimacy with a partner.”

‘Combat’ follows singles ‘Off My Mind’ and ‘Shaking’, released late last year and early this year respectively. English’s debut record has been in the works for a long time, having released her debut double EP ‘Just Give In/Never Going Home’ in 2017.

‘Wake UP!’ will arrive on April 24 via Polyvinyl. The album was produced between Los Angeles and Atlanta by Justin Raise (known for his work with Yves Tumor, Angel Olsen, Sky Ferreira, Kim Gordon and John Cale) and Ben H. Allen respectively. In a press release for the album, English she hoped the new material would “make people become more aware and mindful”.

English grew up and studied in Australia before moving to San Francisco on a student exchange program. There, she began her music career playing open mics before forming a band and gaining popularity from her SoundCloud uploads. English is now based in Oakland, California.