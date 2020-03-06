Hazlett releases new single ‘Easy Now Tiger’

Brisbane singer-songwriter Hazlett has released a new single ‘Easy Now Tiger’, taken from his upcoming EP ‘Thundering Hopes’.

‘Easy Now Tiger’ marks a point of difference for the artist as it sees him deliver something unlike anything he’s previously released.

Hazlett, who now resides in Stockholm, teamed up with Swedish producer Freddy Alexander to create the track.

“This is my ode to long-distance romance,” Hazlett said in a press statement, also noting that as something he has experienced since he relocated to Sweden.

“It’s me trying to reassure someone about all the moments that they crossed your mind but that maybe you didn’t articulate at the time. How nervously excited you get on a flight to see them. How many little things remind you of them in a day, and ultimately how it only works if they know it and feel the same.”

‘Easy Now Tiger’ is the follow-up to Hazlett’s 2019 singles, ‘Fireworks’, ‘Suncats’ and ‘Monsters’. Among those releases, in October 2019, Hazlett was triple j Unearthed’s featured artist

His upcoming EP ‘Thunderous Hopes’ is due out in April, and will reportedly be five tracks long. Hazlett also revealed to NME Australia that he is in the process of planning live shows in Australia to support the EP’s release.