Head to the seaside with Black Honey in video for new track ‘Beaches’

Black Honey have shared a new track called ‘Beaches’ – you can listen to it below.

The song is the first material to be released from the Brighton outfit since their self-titled debut album, which arrived back in 2018.

Clocking in at three minutes, the stomping indie rocker sees frontwoman Izzy B. Phillips express her desire to enjoy some sunkissed seaside fun. “On the beaches/ On the beach“, she repeats in the chorus over bursts of horns.

“Beaches is a cheeky twisted collage of all things weird, set to a playground clapping song,” Phillips explained. “It’s all eye rolls, punk gigs and girls in polka dot bikinis. A nonsense filled retro world I wanna disappear into at times like these.”

‘Beaches’ arrives with a vintage-inspired official video, which sees Black Honey lark about in front of various sandy settings, while portraying “Joe Exotic, Dolly Parton’s daughter and Elvis Presley”.

Shot and self-directed under lockdown, the clip is dubbed “a quarantine production”. “No expense was spared in the making of this video,” the band said.

It’s not yet known whether the new single will appear on Black Honey’s second studio album.

Back in February, NME witnessed Black Honey perform an unreleased song called ‘I Love You, Baby’ during a homecoming show in Brighton. The Green Door Store gig was in aid of STAR Charity (Student Action for Refugees).