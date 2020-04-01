Headie One recruits FKA twigs, Jamie xx and Sampha for ‘GANG’ mixtape with Fred Again

Headie One has teamed up with producer Fred again… for their new collaborative mixtape ‘GANG’, which lists FKA twigs, Jamie xx and Sampha among its guest features.

The rapper and producer pair will release their mixtape, which also features Octavian and samples Slowthai, this Friday (April 3).

Headie One and Fred again… have previewed ‘GANG’ with the track ‘Charades’ — you can watch the official video for the song below.

Advertisement

Speaking about the mixtape, Headie said in a statement that ‘GANG’ “comes from a different perspective from my previous projects”.

“It’s much more raw with emotion, not just from my own narrative like [August 2019’s] ‘Music X Road’ but this time, from my peers,” he said. “‘GANG’ is a shared love of music from two people with different backgrounds. The title represents loyalty and friendship, these things are important to me and Fred and I quickly developed this whilst recording the project over the past few months. We feel we really create something special when we’re together.”

“‘GANG’ is a shared art-form — a positive energy for the UK in 2020.”

You can see the tracklist for ‘GANG’ below.

Advertisement

1 Told

2 GANG

3 Judge Me (Interlude) [ft. FKA twigs]

4 Charades

5 Smoke [ft. Jamie xx]

6 Tyron (Interlude)

7 Know Me

8 SOLDIERS [Ft. Sampha]