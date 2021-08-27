Headie One returns with new single and video ‘2 Chains’

Headie One has made his return, sharing new track and video ‘2 Chains’ – watch the flame-filled video below.

The drill star’s new track sees him referencing everyone from The Weeknd to football star Thierry Henry.

Its accompanying video, directed by DAPS, sees him rapping in a warehouse before wielding a huge flame thrower.

Advertisement

Watch Headie One’s new video for ‘2 Chains’ below:

‘2 Chains’ is Headie One’s first new music since the release of his ‘Daily Duppy’ freestyle, which landed back in May.

The rapper’s debut album ‘Edna’ reached number one on the UK’s Official Albums Chart upon its release back in October 2020.

Reviewing ‘Edna’, NME wrote: “Aside from representing his attempt to break America, honour drill origins and delve into conscious rap, ‘Edna’ is a largely playful representation of UK popular music today.

“Headie One is the kind of MC who can compare himself to Filipino boxer and politician Manny Pacquiao one minute, and slip into slinky R&B on ‘You Me’ with Mahalia the next. ‘Edna’ is proof that he’s the unmistakeable, global ‘King of drill’, and much more besides.”

Advertisement

Last month, Headie One joined AJ Tracey and Pa Salieu in heading up the nominations for this year’s GRM Daily Rated Awards after securing four nominations for the awards.

The rap and grime awards, now in their sixth year, will be presented in a virtual ceremony on September 16.