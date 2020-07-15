Health expert suggests physically-distanced “pig pens” as possible option for COVID-safe festivals

A Queensland health academic has suggested festival organisers in Australia look at a physically-distanced “pig pen” model of audience management, seeing as large, close-contact gatherings will be out of the question for the foreseeable future.

Speaking to the ABC, Griffith University’s Dr Jamie Ranse said festival teams will need to seriously reimagine how an event operates should they want it to proceed in line with state-based COVID-19 regulations.

“What a music festival, a moshpit might have looked like in the past, at this point of the pandemic we simply can’t have,” he said.

Advertisement

“There are going to be some sorts of events that simply won’t be able to go ahead based on the way they have been conducted in the past.”

Ranse pointed to an upcoming festival in Newcastle, England, which will confine groups of up to five attendees into a physically-distanced viewing area. According to the team behind the Newcastle event, these viewing areas are located at least two metres apart from one another, with attendees able to pre-order food and drink.

“[It’s] almost creating like a pen-type of environment or a pigpen … where they can still enjoy the atmosphere of a music festival,” Ranse said.

Many local organisers have pushed forward with their festivals, promising an event that aligns with the government’s public gathering restrictions. Australia had its first socially-distanced drive-in concert in May when Casey Donovan performed at Sydney’s Robyn Webster Sports Centre.

Last week, Lime Cordiale announced a drive-in concert in Sydney for August in celebration of their recent album, ’14 Steps To A Better You’. Hockey Dad will run a similar event in Wollongong later this month.

Advertisement

A drive-in concert series was scheduled to run in Melbourne this month but was forced to cancel due to a surge in active cases throughout the metropolitan area.