Flume, Foals, The Avalanches and more announced for Heaps Good Festival

Australia’s Heaps Good Festival has announced the line-up for its 2023/24 run of shows – see the performance roster below.

Today (September 19), the festival took to social media to announce its line-up, led by the likes of Flume, Foals and The Avalanches.

Also set to perform are SBTRKT, Basement Jaxx, Declan McKenna, Griff, MAY-A, Sycco, Holly Humberstone, and Logan among others. See the full list of performers on the Heaps Good line-up below.

While Heaps Good first made its debut in January 2023 as part of a Falls Festival spin-off in Adelaide, the festival will this time include festival dates in Melbourne and Brisbane.

Heaps Good will make its debut in Melbourne at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl on December 31, before travelling to Brisbane’s Sandstone Point on January 2, 2024. It will end its run of shows at the Adelaide Showground in Adelaide on January 6.

Pre-sale tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here. General tickets will go on sale on September from 4pm AEST onwards.

The line-up for Heaps Good Festival is:

Flume

Foals

The Avalanches

SBTRKT – Melbourne and Brisbane only

Basement Jaxx – Melbourne only

Declan McKenna – Adelaide and Brisbane only

Griff

Holly Humberstone

MAY-A

Sycco

Logan

Mall Grab

Kettema

Salute

Logic1000

RONA.

Denim

Heaps Good Festival’s line-up comes after organisers of the long-running Falls Festival announced in May that the festival will not be returning for the 2023/24 season. This will mark the first time in 28 years – outside of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021 – that Falls will not usher in the new year.