Hear a house remix of Gordon Koang’s ‘South Sudan’

Gordon Koang has announced a remixes EP for his track ‘South Sudan’ by Melbourne producer Andras.

The ‘South Sudan Remixes’ EP will be released in full on a 12-inch vinyl EP on March 19. It’s set to feature two different versions of the track – an Andras remix, and an Andras “house remix”.

Koang and Andras have shared ‘South Sudan (Andras House Remix)’ today (February 12), ahead of the release. It mostly keeps Koang’s effervescent vocals intact but promptly does away with the traditional instrumentation, replacing it with a boom bap bass drum and a flipped vocal sample of Koang into a house beat – listen to it below.

Advertisement

<a href="https://gordonkoang.bandcamp.com/album/south-sudan-remixes">South Sudan Remixes by Gordon Koang, Andras</a>

In a press statement, Andras explained how Koang’s voice “carried” him through the production of the remix.

“My remix is the same track with some empty space in it, an extended breakdown, and… yes…. I made the bass drum louder,” he said.

“I also popped Gordon’s acapella over a ‘Bubblegum’ style backing track. But feeling there was a great likelihood i’d garbled the lyrics (given I don’t speak Nuer or Arabic) I promptly deleted all the session files and suggested leaving the original intention intact (see above).

“But with Gordon’s blessing, here’s that dodgy tape remix, a kind of sonorous justice, given the poor quality digitised tapes through which I got much of my African musical education. I thank Gordon for his willingness to share the fuzz.”

Advertisement

‘South Sudan’ is taken from Koang’s 2020 album ‘Unity’, his first record since being awarded Australian residency in 2019. Back in his home country of South Sudan, Koang was known as the “King of Music” through the release of 10 studio albums.

Andras recently shared a dub remix of Sweet Whirl ‘s ‘Sweetness’. The Melbourne producer released his last studio album, ‘Joyful’, in January last year.