Hear a preview of bugAboo’s forthcoming debut single album

K-pop girl group bugAboo have dropped a preview for their forthcoming self-titled debut single album.

Tthe minute-long “highlight medley” features snippets of the two tracks set to appear on the upcoming project, the self-titled lead single as well as B-side track ‘All Night Play’. Both songs were notably co-composed and co-produced by hitmaker Ryan S. Jhun. Their debut single album drops on October 25.

bugAboo will be the first-ever girl group launched by producer Jhun, also the CEO of the K-pop act’s agency A Team Entertainment, who has spent the past 10 years helming hits for K-pop groups such as TWICE, SHINee and Red Velvet.

The six-member act also dropped music video teasers for ‘bugAboo’ earlier this week, taking visual influences from classic Halloween films such as Ghost Busters and It as well as a fairy-tale reference to Snow White.

Two of the group’s members, Choyeon and Eunchae, had previously appeared on Mnet’s idol audition programme Produce 48, where they ranked in 50th and 32nd place respectively. Meanwhile, member Cyan had starred in fellow A Team Entertainment boyband VAV’s ‘Made For Two’ music video.

In other K-pop news, singer-rapper CL has made her long-awaited return today with her first ever studio album ‘ALPHA’, which dropped alongside a music video for ‘Tie A Cherry’, which has become the fifth track off the album to receive a video treatment, alongside ‘Spicy’, ‘Lover Like Me’, ‘5 STAR’ and ‘HWA’.