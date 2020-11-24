Hear Alex Lahey cover The Ramones’ ‘Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want To Fight Tonight)’

Alex Lahey has released a Christmas single just in time for the festive season.

‘Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want To Fight Tonight)’, a cover of the Ramones‘ track of the same name, hit streaming services today (November 24).

The single is Lahey’s second of the year, following on from ‘Sucker For Punishment’, which she dropped in February. Listen to the track below:

“A fun fact about me is that I love Christmas songs,” Lahey said in a press release.

“I’ve always wanted to do one and I’m pleased to say that I’ve finally dipped my toe into the pool of yule and have created my very own version of the Ramones festive classic ‘Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want To Fight Tonight)’!

“This one goes out to the kid in high school who made fun of my HEY HO LET’S GO T-shirt I wore on casual clothes day in year 8.”

Alongside her Christmas single, Lahey has compiled a playlist of her favourite festive tunes. The playlist, entitled ‘A Lahey Little Christmas’ features cuts by Sheryl Crow, blink-182 and Sufjan Stevens and can be viewed here.

Earlier this year, Alex Lahey released ‘Between The Kitchen And The Living Room’, a surprise quarantine EP. The record featured new versions of highlights from Lahey’s catalogue, all recorded from her home during lockdown.

In November, Lahey participated in the Ausmusic T-Shirt Day edition of Isol-Aid. She performed alongside Emily Wurramara, Gordon Koang, L-FRESH THE LION and more, raising money for Support Act.