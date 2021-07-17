Hear Anfa Rose and OneFour link up on new single ‘Hot Minute’

Sydney artist Anfa Rose has linked up with Mount Druitt drill-rappers OneFour for their latest collaborative cut, ‘Hot Minute’.

The track is one of two Rose released yesterday (July 16) from his mini-EP of the same name. It features gritty bars from Western Sydney outfit OneFour, arriving alongside an accompanying visualiser in which Rose drives a green car through a darkened city. Check it out below.

Rose’s second cut from the ‘Hot Minute’ EP is ‘Nicely’, another dark but smooth track with pop-rap undertones. It also arrived with a visualiser, which you can watch below.

The tracks mark the first releases from Rose this year, following on from 2020’s ‘Chances’. He’s been mysterious in the lead-up to dropping the songs, having cleared his Instagram page and only hinting at new music a few days before the tracks arrived.

OneFour have also been quiet about the collaboration, only sharing a teaser to their social media pages earlier in the week.

The Mount Druitt drill-rappers have been active with their own music, dropping instalments of their three-part ‘Street Guide’ series over the past few months. The first cut, ‘Street Guide (Part 01)’ arrived back in March, followed by part two, ‘Breaks & Caddy’s’, in May.

They released their debut EP ‘Against All Odds’ back in 2020, with NME giving it four stars in a review.

“At a tight nine tracks, ‘Against All Odds’ is a potent reminder of OneFour’s boundless talent,” said NME.

“OneFour’s art is a reflection of their reality, and as long as they keep making music and delivering on their massive talent, it’s safe to say that further success will follow.”