Hear Angel Olsen put her spin on Billy Idol’s ‘Eyes Without a Face’

Angel Olsen has shared a cover of Billy Idol’s 1983 track ‘Eyes Without A Face’, the latest cut from her forthcoming ‘80s cover EP ‘Aisles’.

Olsen’s version of the song – which appears on Idol’s second album, ‘Rebel Yell’ – retains its melancholic, ballad-esque feel, adding buoyancy and mystique with bright, shimmering synths and distorted vocals. Although it’s still rooted in the hallmarks of ‘80s pop, Olsen utilises crisp, layered production to add a modern flair to the track.

Have a listen to Olsen’s version of ‘Eyes Without A Face’ below, then compare it to Idol’s original song:

‘Eyes Without A Face’ comes as the third track to be shared from ‘Aisles’, following covers of ‘Gloria’ by Laura Branigan and ‘Safety Dance’ by Men Without Hats. The full EP is due to land this Friday (August 20), marking the first release on Olsen’s new Jagjaguwar imprint somethingscosmic.

‘Aisles’ comes as the follow-up to Olsen’s fifth album, ‘Whole New Mess’, which she released last August. The album was recorded prior to Olsen’s 2019 LP, ‘All Mirrors’, and featured early versions of many of the same songs.

Earlier this month, Olsen linked up with Sharon Van Etten to perform an acoustic version of their collaborative track ‘Like I Used To’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The duo then shared that stripped-back version on streaming services.