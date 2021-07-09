Hear Barkaa’s fiery new single, ‘King Brown’

Rapper and Malyangapa and Barkindji woman Barkaa has released her first new single of the year, the sassy and sharp ‘King Brown’.

Released today (July 9), the track also serves as the first taste of her forthcoming debut EP ‘Blak Matriarchy’, whose release date is yet to be announced.

Spitting witty lyrics over a Latin-tinged beat, Barkaa takes aim at an ex, rapping “my ex call me toxic call me King Brown / well if I’m so toxic why you ring now?“.

She also spits some punchy lines about the dispossession experienced by Aboriginal and First Nations people in Australia, firing “where the fuck is my crown now? Nah keep it / I just only want my land back“.

It also arrived alongside an accompanying music video, produced by Paven Gill of Sonder Films. In it, we see Barkaa sitting at a lavish dinner table with friends, rapping atop a set of fiery stairs and dancing under a chandelier.

Watch it below:

“I was in a very toxic relationship for years and it did its toll on my confidence and my self-esteem was really low. I believed in my head I deserved that kind of love at one point,” Barkaa said of the song in a press statement.

“‘King Brown’ is just a f*ck you to my ex basically, it’s cheeky, it’s comical and it’s fun… I guess with ‘King Brown’ I wanted to show that side of me. This is a track for my sisters to keep their head up too, to feel good again and to put their middle fingers up at those who don’t deserve us.”

Barkaa released a slew of singles in 2020, which saw her win the category of Next Big Thing at FBi Radio’s Sydney Music, Arts and Culture Awards.

She was recently nominated for Best Female Hip Hop Artist at the 2021 International Indigenous Hip Hop Awards. Fellow First Nations artists Ziggy Ramo and DRMNGNOW also scored nominations, winning in their respective categories.