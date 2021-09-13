Hear Beyoncé cover ‘Moon River’ in new Tiffany & Co. video with Jay-Z

Beyoncé has covered ‘Moon River’ as part of her ‘About Love’ campaign with husband Jay-Z for Tiffany & Co.

In the new clip shared today (September 13) the pop star is seen singing ‘Moon River’, which was originally performed by Audrey Hepburn in the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany’s, while playing piano in a penthouse apartment.

The clip precedes a film shot on a Super 8 camera that is set to arrive on Wednesday (September 15), which also features her husband. The pair said of the campaign: “Love is the diamond that the jewellery and art decorate.”

In one image teaser released last month as part of the Tiffany & Co placement, the musicians are seen posing in front of a long-unseen Jean-Michel Basquiat painting called Equals Pi. Similar snapshots of the work are captured in the new footage.

The inclusion of the Basquiat painting has been criticised by friends of the late New York artist but representatives for Tiffany have since defended it, saying: “The beauty of art is that it can be interpreted in a number of ways.

“All important works provoke thought and create a dialogue. Jean-Michel Basquiat’s Equals Pi is no different, and we are pleased to be able to share this work with the world” [via Pitchfork].

Meanwhile, last month Beyoncé confirmed that she’s been working on new solo music for the last 18 months as fans eagerly await her first album in over five years.

The singer is yet to release the follow-up to 2016’s acclaimed ‘Lemonade’ but said that her new material will help fans to find escapism after the turbulence and trauma of the coronavirus pandemic.