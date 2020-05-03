Hear Bully’s Alicia Bognanno covering Nirvana and Orville Peck from isolation

Bully vocalist Alicia Bognanno has shared two new covers, recorded from quarantine.

Hear the singer take on Nirvana classic ‘About A Girl’ and Orville Peck‘s ‘Turn To Hate’ below.

The two-track release is now available on Bandcamp, which waived its fees again on Friday (May 1) as part of a monthly drive to support struggling artists during the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Speaking of the new covers, Bognanno said: “Normally during this time I’d be running around trying to promote the upcoming record and rehearsing to get ready to tour again but given the circumstances I’m trying to work with what I can do at home alone. I picked a couple sub pop songs to cover to release something in the meantime.

“I played everything on these songs (for better or worse haha) and tracked them in my living room. Gotta do what ya gotta to spice it up sometimes. Anywho more soon!!” Hear the two tracks below.

<a href="http://bullythemusic.bandcamp.com/album/about-a-girl-turn-to-hate">About a Girl / Turn to Hate by Bully</a>

The statement sees Bognanno appear to confirm a new Bully album, which would follow the band’s second full-length, 2017’s ‘Losing’.

In a four-star review of ‘Losing’ upon its release, NME wrote: “‘Losing’ is an undiluted effort to lay it all out on the table, no more than on the frazzled ‘Spiral’ where she just holds her hands up and admits: “I fucked up.” Growing up is hard but Bully make it sound exhilarating.”

Advertisement

Post Malone recently hosted a livestream tribute to Nirvana alongside Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. NME likened the stream to “a wild and heavy garage band in rehearsal,” adding: “Some of those watching will have been new fans, or half-interested listeners now seeing Post Malone in a new, grungier light.

“He promises that he’s been spending his lockdown “working on this new album we’ve got coming for you all.” Let’s hope it sounds as wild and heavy as this did.”