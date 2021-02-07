Hear future-facing producer Laces’ new track ‘The Ridge’

Melbourne producer Laces has returned with another innovative slice of electronic music in ‘The Ridge’, out now via NLV Records.

This particular cut is relentless in its one-two-punch hits, meticulously weaving hefty industrial club sounds and light flute touches in the most hypnotic of ways. It’s a self-assured release from one of the most daring emerging producers Australia is currently offering up.

Listen to ‘The Ridge’ below.

It hasn’t been too long between tracks, with Laces last releasing music at the tail end of 2020 in the form of ‘Sunvocus’. This marked a new chapter for the producer ahead of his forthcoming EP ‘Field Fallacy XVI’ – slated for release on March 12.

Laces’ work has previously been featured on labels such as Tokyo’s TREKKIE TRAX and Sydney’s pioneering collective Sidechains. He now sits amongst artists Ninajirachi, Kota Banks and more on Nina Las Vegas’ NLV Records.

Outside of making music, Laces spotlights as a curator and co-founder of Melbourne tastemaker club night LONER.

Nina Las Vegas marked her solo return with the release of ‘Busy’ back in October 2020.

