Hear Gretta Ray put a soul-stirring spin on a Gang Of Youths gem for Like A Version

Gretta Ray has shared a bubbly cover of Gang Of Youth’s ethereal 2017 cut ‘The Deepest Sighs, The Frankest Shadows’ for triple j’s Like A Version segment.

Ray – who won triple j’s Unearthed High competition in 2016, taking out the grand prize with her breakout single ‘Drive’ – reworked the track with glassy, kaleidoscopic synths and her signature warm, captivating vocal melodies, retaining the original’s slow-burning solemnity, but making it her own with a youthful and spirited brightness.

Have a listen to Ray’s performance of ‘The Deepest Sighs, The Frankest Shadows’ below, then compare it to a 2017 performance of Gang Of Youths’ original version:

In a post-performance interview with Breakfast hosts Ash McGregor and Dave Woodhead, Ray explained that she chose the track – which first appeared on Gang Of Youths’ career-defining second album, ‘Go Farther In Lightness’ – because of how it encapsulates the energy of the Sydney group’s live experience.

“In terms of the vocal, for the most part I wanted to keep it relatively true to how Dave [Le’aupepe, Gang of Youths frontman] approaches the phrasing,” she said. “I feel like Dave and I have discussed that we have similar ways of phrasing things, in terms of how we sing. I love how he sings that song, and that moment of kind of doing that big belt.

“When I hear that, I just think of seeing the crowds at their shows, and how they all throw their hands in the air and they point at him, and how heroic that feels for the whole room. And so I wanted to be quite true to that.”

Ray also gave an extended interview for the cover’s online release, which you can take a look at below:

As is typical for the Like A Version segment, Ray also performed a track of her own, electing for her just-released new single ‘Cherish’. Take a listen to that below:

‘Cherish’ was officially released today (July 23) as part of the third instalment of Ray’s ‘Duology’ series, alongside the track ‘The Brink’. Both songs will appear on the Melbourne singer-songwriter’s forthcoming debut album, ‘Begin To Look Around’, which is due for release on August 27 through EMI/Universal.

Ray will perform for Splendour XR, a livestreamed offshoot of Byron Bay’s beloved Splendour In The Grass festival, this weekend, opening the virtual GW McLennon stage at 2pm on Sunday (July 25).

Gang Of Youths also have a new record on the horizon, due to land sometime before the year’s end. Though a release date is yet to surface, the band shared a three-track preview in the ‘Total Serene’ EP last week, featuring the singles ‘The Angel Of 8th Ave.’ and ‘Unison’.