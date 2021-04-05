Hear Jimmy Barnes and Paul Field cover Bob Dylan’s ‘You Ain’t Going Nowhere’

Paul Field has shared a cover of Bob Dylan‘s ‘You Ain’t Going Nowhere’ with Jimmy Barnes.

The cover is the second song to be taken from Field’s forthcoming debut solo album ‘Love Songs For Lonely People’, following ‘Valentine’s Day’ alongside Kasey Chambers.

‘Love Songs For Lonely People’ is set to feature a string of both original music and covers, including songs originally by The Rolling Stones, Buddy and Julie Miller and more.

Watch the video for ‘You Ain’t Going Nowhere’, showing both Field and Barnes in the studio, below:

‘Love Songs For Lonely People’ is Field’s first solo album despite being active in the industry for decades. He co-founded The Cockroaches in 1979 with his brothers John and Anthony, before he became managing director of The Wiggles, of which Anthony is a member.

“During the pandemic, like a good friend does, Jimmy Barnes would ask how I was doing and what was happening,” Field said of the collaboration with Barnes.

“I said that I had started to record songs with the help of my long-time muso mates and friends such as Kasey Chambers. He encouraged me to keep creating and to do a whole album of material.”

As for Barnes, he’s set to drop his 19th studio album ‘Flesh And Blood’ in July. He performed the album’s title track at the state memorial for Mushroom Group founder Michael Gudinski last month.