Hear Julien Baker cover Radiohead’s ‘Everything In Its Right Place’

Julien Baker covered Radiohead‘s classic ‘Kid A’ cut, ‘Everything In Its Right Place’, as part of an XMU Live Session this week.

The singer-songwriter is faithful to the original’s ethereal Prophet synthesiser creep and glitchy vocal tracking in her rendition. Baker adds a softer, more articulate vocal – listen below.

Last month, Baker covered Soundgarden‘s 1995 single ‘Fell On Black Days’ for Seattle’s KEPX radio.

Baker also shared ‘Heatwave’, a new single from her album, ‘Little Oblivions’, which is out February 26. The song arrives with a lyric video, made by Sabrina Nicols – watch below.

In a press statement, Baker said the song is about spending time worrying about trivial things.

“I was stuck in traffic because a car had randomly combusted, and it made me feel so stupid for being concerned with the things I had been anxious about earlier that day,” Baker said.

“It was just such a poignant thing, an event that communicated a lot of complex things in a single image. So I wrote a song about it.

“Theoretically the lesson or symbolism to be interpreted there is that life is precious and it’s not worth it to give your time and energy to negative thoughts, but Jesus, how could you be a person alive on earth right now and not have negative thoughts?

“It’s certainly less romantic to say that the consideration of life’s fragility made me feel relieved at my own inconsequence, but it’s true; it is comforting to think of the minuscule role everyone plays in the human drama, to realize we have more choice about what we give power over us than we maybe thought.”

In a review, NME gave ‘Little Oblivions’ four stars, writing that an introduction of a full band to Baker’s music takes “her anguished stories to greater heights”.