Hear Muse’s Matt Bellamy cover ‘We’ll Meet Again’ with Jaded Hearts Club from FA Cup final

Muse‘s Matt Bellamy has shared a new cover by his supergroup The Jaded Hearts Club.

The band, which is made up of frontmen Nic Cester (Jet) and Miles Kane (The Last Shadow Puppets), guitarists Graham Coxon (Blur), British guitarist Jamie Davis as well as Bellamy on bass and The Zutons’ Sean Payne on drums, have covered Vera Lynn’s 1939 song ‘We’ll Meet Again’.

Blending it with their recent cover of Four Tops’ ‘Reach Out I’ll Be There’, the mashup was featured at the end of the BBC‘s Saturday (August 1) broadcast of this year’s FA Cup final, which saw Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1.

Taking to Instagram to share the cover, Bellamy wrote: “Me singing We’ll Meet Again and @thejadedheartsclub doing Reach Out I’ll Be There over the FA Cup final montage.”

Listen to the cover:

Last week, the band announced the release of their debut album, ‘You’ve Always Been Here’, which is due to arrive on October 2 – see the tracklisting below.

‘We’ll Meet Again’

‘Reach Out I’ll Be There’

‘Have Love Will Travel’

‘This Love Starved Heart Of Mine (It’s Killing Me)’

‘Nobody But Me’

‘Long And Lonesome Road’

‘I Put A Spell On You’

‘Money’

‘Why When The Love Is Gone’

‘Love’s Gone Bad’

‘Fever’

Speaking to NME earlier this year, Bellamy said most of the recording for the album was completed before lockdown and that they were just finishing some of the mixing.

“We’re going to put out a few more songs this year,” he said, adding that the album is “a cool combo of interesting obscure cover songs.”

“Graham Coxon is on most of the album, with Miles Kane and Nic Cester from Jet doing most of the lead vocals. There might even be one or two songs that I attempt to sing on too! Watch this space,” he added.

The Jaded Hearts Club shared their debut single, ‘Nobody But Me’, back in March. It features Miles Kane on lead vocals.