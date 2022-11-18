Hear Nicki Minaj, Maluma and Myriam Fares’ FIFA Fan Festival song ‘Tukoh Taka’

Nicki Minaj, Maluma and Myriam Fares have teamed up for the official FIFA Fan Festival anthem, ‘Tukoh Taka’, ahead of the opening of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

It’s the first FIFA World Cup song that features lyrics in English, Spanish and Arabic, with each of the aforementioned stars taking turns in their native tongues.

Minaj begins the track with a rap before Maluma and Fares perform their verses later on.

Advertisement

The high-energy track flits between Reggaeton-inspired rhythms and four-to-the-floor house beats – take a listen below.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off this Sunday (November 20) with host nation Qatar’s opening game against Ecuador.

‘Tukoh Taka’ follows today’s (November 18) release of a new version of the classic English football anthem ‘Three Lions (Football’s Coming Home)’.

David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and The Lightning Seeds have shared an alternative version titled ‘Three Lions (It’s Coming Home For Christmas)’ to celebrate this year’s tournament.

The original song ‘Three Lions (Football’s Coming Home)’ was recorded ahead of England hosting the Euro ’96 football tournament more than 25 years ago. A subsequent updated version then came out to mark the 1998 World Cup in France.

Advertisement

‘Three Lions’ has since become the defining tune of the England team in every major tournament.

Meanwhile, the possession of and sales of beer has been banned from all eight Qatar World Cup stadiums in a U-turn just days before the tournament opens.

FIFA confirmed to The Times today (November 18) that a ban on beer sales inside the stadium perimeters will be imposed, after Qatar’s rulers including the Gulf state’s Emir put pressure on the World Cup hosts.