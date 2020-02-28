Hear Northeast Party House’s third album, ‘Shelf Life’

Melbourne band Northeast Party House have returned with their third studio album, ‘Shelf Life’.

The 11-track record is the six-piece outfit’s follow-up to 2016’s ‘Dare’, which peaked at number 36 on the ARIA Album Chart. The new LP, produced by Kim Moyes of The Presets, features the singles ‘Magnify’, ‘Dominos’ and the title track ‘Shelf Life’.

“The album is exactly what we set out to achieve,” guitarist and songwriter Mitch Ansell said in a press release. “We wanted to get better at songwriting along the way, which will always naturally make the whole process take a bit longer. But it feels worth it. Definitely.”

Ansell also added that the album’s creation was more harmonious than their previous two releases, and that he’s “really proud” that it’s something “everyone felt excited about”. “For the whole group to have built ourselves to this point where we can listen back to the record and it’s exactly what we wanted and that extra bit of time and effort put in was worth it,” he said.

In celebration of the release of ‘Shelf Life’, Northeast Party House will throw a couple of free album release and signing parties over the coming weekend. The band is set to appear at Sydney’s Ching-a-Lings later today (February 28) from 7pm to 11pm, with special guest Lex Deluxe. They’ll head to their hometown of Melbourne tomorrow (February 29) for a BBQ at The Penny Black, featuring DJs from Total Giovanni.

Northeast Party House album release parties:

Sydney, Ching-a-Lings (February 28) – 7pm to 11pm

Melbourne, The Penny Black (February 29) – 4pm to 9pm