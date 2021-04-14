Coldplay, Anna Calvi, Glass Animals, Brian Eno, Hot Chip and many more acts have curated playlists for a new climate change campaign.

Playlists For Earth, a new initiative by non-profit ClientEarth, sees acts and festivals sharing playlists that spread messages about saving the planet. The song titles on each playlist communicate important notes when they are read in order as a full sentence.

More than 60 acts, music industry figures and organisations have pledged their support, with other playlists coming from alt-J, Tom Misch, Milky Chance, Francisca Valenzuela, All Points East festival and British Summer Time.

Advertisement

The campaign falls in a landmark year for the climate crisis. The UN Climate Change conference (COP26) is set for November in Glasgow in which attendees will set the future path for the planet.

Anna Calvi said: “We should be talking about the climate crisis now more than ever, and taking action to protect the planet we love. We need to see a massive cultural change and an immediate government response.

“That’s why I wanted to be a part of Playlists For Earth, to spark conversation and explore what’s happening in the world in a new way in the lead up to the UN climate conference. It’s so important that we use our position in the arts to say something, as art really has the power to turn people’s attention to issues.”

Advertisement

James Thornton, founding CEO of ClientEarth, added: “As an eco-lawyer, my work is about making the future safe for people. I know harnessing the power of art and artists is fundamental to achieving that goal. Laws are the rules we agree on how we want to collectively interact with each other and with the planet – but first we have to imagine and communicate what we want that to look like. There are no more powerful tools to do so than art, music and literature.

“That’s why, ahead of COP26, and five years on from the Paris Agreement, we have joined forces with musicians, record labels, creatives and festivals to reframe and mix up the climate discussion using the most universal language we have – music. Playlists For Earth harnesses music’s global reach to ignite vital conversations with new audiences – conversations of solution not disaster.”

You can listen to the playlists here or by searching #PlaylistsForEarth on Spotify.

In related news, the results of a report focusing on the effects that international DJs have on climate change was released last month you can read more here.