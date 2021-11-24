Hear a preview of Chung Ha’s upcoming single ‘Killing Me’

Chung Ha has released a short snippet of her upcoming single, ‘Killing Me’.

The snippet has been dubbed a “pre-listening” preview and features what appears to be Chung Ha’s vocals from the upcoming the upcoming song, with the backing instrumental removed.

“It’s killing me, killing me / Let me go now, baby,” she sings in the snippet. Chung Ha’s new special single ‘Killing Me’ is due out on November 29 at 6pm KST, as previously announced.

Advertisement

The singer had first hinted at her return to music last month during an interview with ELLE Singapore, where she said that her upcoming project would include “a lot more” sensual elements compared to her February album ‘Querencia’.

The new single marks Chung Ha’s first solo domestic release since her first full-length ‘Querencia’, which had dropped alongside its lead single ‘Bicycle’. The song later made it to NME’s list of best K-pop songs of 2021 so far, where it was described as a “banger of audacious magnitude”.

In a five-star review of ‘Querencia’, NME’s Rhian Daly wrote that it “reflects its creator as a curious, confident and passionate artist whose songs help make the world feel that little bit bigger again”.

In other K-pop news, production on the upcoming BTS Universe series Youth has reportedly wrapped. In its statement, production company Chorokbaem Media said that the K-drama is currently in post-production in order to improve the “quality” of the series.