Hear a preview of Nayeon’s new song ‘Love Countdown’

TWICE’s Nayeon has unveiled a snippet of ‘Love Countdown’, a song from her highly anticipated debut mini-album ‘IM NAYEON’.

Earlier today (June 15), the vocalist unveiled a preview of the track on TWICE’s official Instagram account. ‘Love Countdown’ is one of two collaborative tracks on Nayeon’s forthcoming record, with this track set to feature vocals from rapper Wonstein.

“Tell me, do you wanna be my lover? / Are you ready to be mine ‘till summer?” Nayeon sings on the snippet of the playful track. It’s the latest taste of Nayeon’s debut mini-album, following the snippet of the title track ‘POP!’, which was previously previewed on TWICE’s official TikTok account.

Meanwhile, ‘IM NAYEON’ is set to feature JYP Entertainment labelmate Felix of Stray Kids on the song ‘No Problem’. In addition, American singer-songwriter Destiny Rogers, who previously helped pen the track ‘Moonlight’ from TWICE’s 2021 album ‘Formula of Love: O+T=<3’, is listed as a composer for ‘All Or Nothing’.

Set for release on June 24, ‘IM NAYEON’ is the idol’s debut solo project since making her debut as part of TWICE in 2015. Notably, the record also marks the first time a member from the group is officially going solo, although several members have contributed songs to the soundtracks of K-dramas in recent years.

TWICE’s last release as a group was their November 2021 full-length album ‘Formula Of Love: O+T=<3’, led by the title track ‘Scientist’. The digital edition of ‘Formula Of Love: O+T=<3’ also includes=d the girl group’s English-language single ‘The Feels’.