Hear the remix of Charli XCX’s ‘Beg For You’ with SEVENTEEN’s Vernon

The highly anticipated remix of Charli XCX‘s ‘Beg For You’ featuring SEVENTEEN’s Vernon has finally arrived.

The new version of ‘Beg For You’ rework features a brand-new English-language verse from the K-pop idol, as well as additional production from PC Music head A.G. Cook, in the form of more ore electronic flourishes to the original’s instrumentation. The remix also includes Rina Sawayama, who appeared on the original version of the song.

“All the endless conversations about us been going on in our head / In the night, we dream a future together and I feel bad in your bed,” Vernon croons on his new verse. He also joins Charli on the song’s outro.

The release of the new version of ‘Beg For You’ comes shortly after a string of online interactions between both Charli XCX and SEVENTEEN, which began when the former tweeted to fans asking who they’d like to see her collaborate with.

SEVENTEEN fans began suggesting Charli work with Vernon, who is a longtime fan of the singer-songwriter. The K-pop idol has frequently included the English singer’s music in his playlists and recommendations to fans, as seen in a series of images compiled by a fan on Twitter.

In other news, Vernon tested positive for COVID-19 earlier today (February 25), after experiencing a sore throat the day before. Pledis Entertainment confirmed that the idol had come into contact with several bandmates prior to his diagnosis, but ensured that all four members have since tested negative for the virus.